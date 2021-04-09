Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Boosted by DA Davidson

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

