Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Integra Resources Corp. Issued By Raymond James (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) – Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

ITR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial lifted their price target on Integra Resources from C$7.00 to C$7.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Integra Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of CVE ITR opened at C$3.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$207.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.33. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.86 and a twelve month high of C$5.90.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.