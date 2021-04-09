PWR Coin (PWR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $564,675.63 and $4.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PWR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PWR Coin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PWR Coin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,347.78 or 0.99876166 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00035807 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00010826 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $272.24 or 0.00466011 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.00326664 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $458.68 or 0.00785134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.72 or 0.00107354 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004278 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PWR Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PWR Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.