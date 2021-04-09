Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PLSE opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $574.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.31. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $45.82.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

