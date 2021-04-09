Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Publicis Groupe stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 10,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.05. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $15.68.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

