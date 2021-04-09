Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 181,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 77,452 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,970,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

