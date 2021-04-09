Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NILSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NILSY stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, South Cluster, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Mining, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

