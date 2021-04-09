Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,303.71

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,303.71 ($17.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,581 ($20.66). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,549.50 ($20.24), with a volume of 3,816,538 shares changing hands.

PRU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,510.33 ($19.73).

The firm has a market cap of £40.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,504.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,303.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

