Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.21% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $17,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

PTGX opened at $26.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.27. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $32.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

