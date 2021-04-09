Prosper (PROS) Price Down 27.8% This Week

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, Prosper has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $12.22 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prosper coin can currently be purchased for about $2.73 or 0.00004654 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00070425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00055425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.60 or 0.00299324 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005467 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

