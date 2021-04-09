ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) is Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s 3rd Largest Position

Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 5.6% of Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOBL. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 75,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 22,351 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 148,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.96. 354,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day moving average of $79.43.

