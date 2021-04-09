PRIZM Trading Up 32% Over Last Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $20.34 million and $34,133.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PRIZM has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001771 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000771 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,681,010,368 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

