Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,342 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.56. 2,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,026. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

