Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 636 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares in the company, valued at $12,031,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,677,453. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,297,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $152.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

