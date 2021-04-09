Private Trust Co. NA Has $3.56 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,762 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 60,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,074,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 324,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after purchasing an additional 60,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $134.65. 71,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $212.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.79 and a 200 day moving average of $135.13.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

