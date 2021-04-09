Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.9% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. 663,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,487,492. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

