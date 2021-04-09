Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,476 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of John Bean Technologies worth $25,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth about $216,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $318,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,027.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,736 shares of company stock valued at $952,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

JBT opened at $134.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.44 and a 200 day moving average of $116.53. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.