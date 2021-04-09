Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,262 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,262 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $23,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.89.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $215.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.97. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $141.86 and a 1 year high of $217.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

