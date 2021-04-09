Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 25,191 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,191 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.91% of Pacira BioSciences worth $23,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,099,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,854,000 after purchasing an additional 438,448 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,925,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,963,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,513,000 after purchasing an additional 204,806 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 597,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after purchasing an additional 165,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,641,000.

PCRX opened at $68.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $64.79.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Northland Securities cut Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $111,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,289.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $781,081.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,230.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,306 shares of company stock valued at $11,009,880. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

