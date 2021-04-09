Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 554,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,422 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $22,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Avista by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Avista by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Avista by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 40,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Avista by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America cut Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $378,658.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,389. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. Avista Co. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.13%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

