Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,283 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.58 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 33.55%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

