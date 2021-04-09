Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 20,668 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 555,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $24,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in WestRock by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in WestRock by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in WestRock by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK stock opened at $52.75 on Friday. WestRock has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.38.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

