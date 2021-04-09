Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $169.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Get Primerica alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.17.

NYSE PRI opened at $150.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 52-week low of $89.75 and a 52-week high of $157.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.83.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,584,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after buying an additional 222,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,413,000 after acquiring an additional 222,042 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $25,080,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Primerica by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 462,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,887,000 after acquiring an additional 85,799 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.