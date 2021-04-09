PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Announces Earnings Results

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:PSMT traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.36. 98,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,511. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day moving average of $86.99.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. Also, Director Leon C. Janks sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $185,472.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,604.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 186,474 shares of company stock valued at $18,206,216. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

