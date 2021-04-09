Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,692 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 159,607 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $13,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

ABCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Ameris Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $51.47 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $57.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

In other news, EVP Jon S. Edwards sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $262,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

