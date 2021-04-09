Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.23% of FLIR Systems worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the fourth quarter worth $14,350,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,419,321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $62,209,000 after purchasing an additional 140,640 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,720,000 after purchasing an additional 389,522 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,690,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Angus L. Macdonald sold 49,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $2,737,962.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,327.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,706 shares of company stock worth $3,851,496. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FLIR opened at $57.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

