Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Globant were worth $11,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Globant by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 227,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Globant by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Globant by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 88,473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $222.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.89.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $220.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.15 and a beta of 1.24. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.76 and its 200 day moving average is $202.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.20. Globant had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

