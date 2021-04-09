Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce $46.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.00 million to $47.43 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $43.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $191.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.80 million to $198.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $202.52 million, with estimates ranging from $187.60 million to $218.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%.

PFBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 27.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 48.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

PFBC traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.93. The stock had a trading volume of 37,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,789. The firm has a market cap of $992.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.47. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

