Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTS opened at $10.36 on Friday. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63. The company has a market cap of $517.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. Research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

APTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

