Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PD. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.93.

TSE:PD traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$30.70. 103,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,175. The stock has a market cap of C$408.43 million and a PE ratio of -3.51. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$8.00 and a twelve month high of C$36.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$201.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post -6.0399997 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

