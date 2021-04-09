Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Gap Down to $30.02

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.02, but opened at $28.84. Praxis Precision Medicines shares last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 2,187 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRAX shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.72.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,366,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,610,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

