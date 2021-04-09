Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock Holdings Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $71,836.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,968 shares in the company, valued at $10,943,823.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $81.72 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $99.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.55. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.88 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

