Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Hits Market Capitalization of $904,051.75

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.52 or 0.00007732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $904,051.75 and $1,720.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.51 or 0.00293199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005467 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.51 or 0.00773584 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,669.14 or 1.00296800 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019838 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.94 or 0.00740120 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

