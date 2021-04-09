Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to announce sales of $77.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Potbelly’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.70 million and the lowest is $75.40 million. Potbelly posted sales of $87.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Potbelly will report full year sales of $338.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $338.50 million to $338.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $379.00 million, with estimates ranging from $374.90 million to $383.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Potbelly.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.95 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Potbelly news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $52,438.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Wright sold 132,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $737,391.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 738,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,299.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,167 shares of company stock valued at $892,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBPB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. 125,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,352. Potbelly has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $166.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

