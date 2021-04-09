PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Shares Up 18.1%

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) shares rose 18.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

PSTNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PostNL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PostNL in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Parcels, Mail in the Netherlands; and PostNL Other. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data and document management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail solutions.

