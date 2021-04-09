Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock Price Down 4% After Insider Selling

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) shares fell 4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.65. 27,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,116,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

Specifically, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

