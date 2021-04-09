PlayGame Reaches Market Cap of $2.21 Million (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. PlayGame has a total market cap of $2.21 million and approximately $178,292.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00056647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00022148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.49 or 0.00639512 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00083074 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00030251 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

