PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a one year low of $40.13 and a one year high of $81.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.71.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

