PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.59

PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPIRD) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as low as $0.81. PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 25,660 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18.

PIRAEUS Bk S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BPIRD)

Piraeus Bank SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. The company was founded on July 6, 1916 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

