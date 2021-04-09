Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.96 EPS.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

SAGE opened at $77.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day moving average is $77.32. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after acquiring an additional 39,447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $224,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 213.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 74.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 113,109 shares during the period.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

