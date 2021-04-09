Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mastercard in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

Shares of MA stock opened at $377.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $361.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.74. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 755,220 shares of company stock worth $249,649,372. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

