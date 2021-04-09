Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

WAL stock opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $103.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.36.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.