Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $245.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice reiterated a hold rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Shares of PXD opened at $149.49 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $169.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 665,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $75,829,000 after purchasing an additional 595,823 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after purchasing an additional 489,671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 678,906 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 400,729 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 813,509 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $69,953,000 after purchasing an additional 390,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,626 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after purchasing an additional 265,326 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

