Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $195.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $172.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Johnson Rice reissued a hold rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.33.

PXD stock opened at $149.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.78. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,476.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after acquiring an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after acquiring an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

