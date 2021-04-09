Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.38 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

NYSE:PXD opened at $149.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 146.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.44 and its 200 day moving average is $118.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

