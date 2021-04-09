Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (MHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NYSE:MHI opened at $12.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.53 and a twelve month high of $12.75.
About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust
