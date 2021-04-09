Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,477,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475,341 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.24% of Pinterest worth $97,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $212,732,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,539,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,434,000 after buying an additional 1,516,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,628,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $5,133,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,002,667 shares of company stock worth $75,881,056 over the last ninety days.

Pinterest stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.34 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

