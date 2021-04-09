Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.67 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.8% of Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 303.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 293,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after buying an additional 221,026 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 116,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.09 and a 200-day moving average of $123.63. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $66.18 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.03.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

