Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni Sells 2,951 Shares

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) CFO Matthew R. Galvanoni sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $71,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PPC stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $24.07. 287,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $14,436,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at $6,935,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,659,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after acquiring an additional 292,885 shares during the period. 16.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

