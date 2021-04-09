PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $8.72 million and approximately $690,119.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002204 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00056086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00021906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.18 or 0.00633916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00082038 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030068 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

